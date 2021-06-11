Latest News

DOH says kids not yet covered in COVID-19 vaccination

The Department of Health (DOH) said they are not yet recommending the inclusion of children in the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

DOH Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that despite having the regulatory approval, there is still limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Tayo ay pinag-aaralan lahat yan with our group of experts but right now our position, until the supplies are here we cannot recommend that children be included in our priorities for vaccination,” Vergeire said in a media briefing.

DOH said that the government is still following the prioritization set by the World Health Organization.

“Looking at that framework and looking at our statistics, nakikita natin children are the least affected by the virus, they have the least risk of having severe infections from this virus and having to be hospitalized,” Vergeire said.

“With that, tayo ay nandyan sa position ngayon na because of limited supplies, hindi muna natin uumpisahan. Pero kapag nandyan na ‘yung supplies, of course the children will be part of this vaccination program,” she added.

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez hopes to start the innoculation of chidlren and minors starting September or October.

