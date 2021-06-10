UAE to spearhead clinical trials of Sinopharm vaccine on children aged 3 to 17

The UAE has launched the clinical trials of COVID -19 vaccines developed by Sinopharm on children aged 3 to 17 years, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced.

The immune bridge study will be enforced by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi “in accordance with the highest international standards and practices”.

The launch of the trial has made the UAE the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to conduct a study on the vaccine’s effectiveness for this age group.

The study will involve 900 children of different nationalities aimed at preparing the health authorities to prepare in vaccine rollout for children soon.

The immune response of the participants will be monitored with their safety the most important concern of the study.

MoHAP said each child will participate with the full consent of their parents. “Children are the cornerstone of any society and the future of any nation. As more and more people are vaccinated in the UAE, we want to make sure that our children are able to receive the vaccine safely,” said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, Chairwoman of the National COVID-19 Clinical Management Committee and head of the study.

“This is why when we designed the Sinopharm immune bridge study, we focused on ensuring all care is given to our young volunteers throughout the journey. We want both children and parents to understand every step of the process and also to know that we will be with them, supporting them, answering every question they may have, at any time,” she furthered.

The UAE is no stranger to clinical trials of vaccines, as the country conducted clinical trials for several vaccines which proved to be effective.

The studies have resulted in confirming the efficacy of vaccines in reducing the rates of infection and alleviating symptoms across multiple nationalities.