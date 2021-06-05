Filipinos hail Japanese minister’s polite gesture during teleconference

Not only the Philippine government but Filipino netizens too are showering praises on Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi after he ensured to highlight the Filipino symbols and products on his desk during his June 2 teleconference with the Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin N Lorenzana.

“I couldn’t help but notice how the Japanese express their respect and courteousness, even online,” Lorenzana said a day after the meeting, which was echoed all across the Internet.

“Japanese are known for being respectful…,” wrote Facebook user Pau Arana, referring to the bunch of bananas, mangoes, and Jeepney placed on Kishi’s table when both the leader exchanged views on the regional security issues, including the East China Sea and the South China Sea in light of the current events occurring in the region.

Another Filipino Facebook user said, “How polite that Japanese is, so appreciated.”

“Currently Japan shows better respect towards Filipinos in comparison to Chinese POGO workers and tourist who acts like conquering people disrespecting even our enforcers, more so towards our fishermen at sea ramming their small wooden boat for the kill!” wrote Alfredo Quedi in one of his Facebook comments.

This was the second time Minister Kishi and Secretary Lorenzana had held a video teleconference since last October.

The two ministers reconfirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight and reaffirmed the critical need for observing international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the importance to uphold and reinforce the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)”.

They shared their intent to reinforce within the international community their steadfast opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo. From these perspectives, the two ministers expressed serious concerns over China’s Coast Guard Law.

The two leaders also condemned the launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea, which violates UNSC resolutions, and shared the view that North Korea’s repeated launches of ballistic missiles pose a serious challenge to the international community as a whole, according to a joint press statement. (AW)