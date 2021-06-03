Latest News

Filipinos safe in Japan amid state of emergency in major prefectures, says Philippine ambassador

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Filipinos living in Japan are safe amid the declaration of a state of emergency in the country’s major prefectures and cities, according to Philippine Ambassador to Tokyo Jose Laurel V.

One out of the 56 recent cases recorded in Tokyo died of COVID-19 infection.

The Philippine Embassy has not much data of new COVID-19 cases involving Filipino nationals except for those that were previously reported, Laurel said.

In Osaka, however, a total 82 Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 and they recovering well except for two individuals who are still undergoing treatment.

Attributing the slow pace of vaccination in Japan to the “meticulous” attitude of the Japanese, he said restrictive measures have been put in place concerning travel to and from Japan, including contact with Filipino athletes who are participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

These measures were necessitated by the exponential increase of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, Osaka, Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyôgo, Okayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, and Okinawa, Laurel said.

He added that only members of the diplomatic community and those in essential services are allowed to travel to Japan at this time.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Tokyo Olympics to go on even as 10,000 volunteers quit

3 hours ago

Drive-through graduation ceremony held at Ajman University

3 hours ago

13 stranded OFWs from UAE sleeping in Singapore airport — report

3 hours ago

UAE university offers 50% scholarship for nursing students

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button