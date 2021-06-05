Abu Dhabi relaxes rules on family gatherings at restaurants, cafes from June 5

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee has issued new rules on the number of family members allowed to share a table in restaurants and cafes.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Center in a tweet said that members of the same family would be allowed to sit together at one table with no limit on numbers.

The new rules will be effective beginning Saturday, June 5.

Meanwhile, the approved capacity of 60 per cent and maintaining other precautionary measures of restaurants and cafes remain unchanged.

“The committee reaffirms the importance of adhering to an approved capacity of 60 per cent for restaurants and cafes and maintaining other precautionary measures, to protect the health and safety of everyone within the community,” the committee said. (RA)

Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee allows members of the same family to sit at one table in restaurants and cafes, with no limit on numbers, while adhering to approved capacity of 60% and maintaining other precautionary measures, effective Saturday, 5 June 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZTkLzjtcUk — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 4, 2021