Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi relaxes rules on family gatherings at restaurants, cafes from June 5

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee has issued new rules on the number of family members allowed to share a table in restaurants and cafes.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Center in a tweet said that members of the same family would be allowed to sit together at one table with no limit on numbers.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah orders food restaurants not to serve traffic violators

The new rules will be effective beginning Saturday, June 5.

Meanwhile, the approved capacity of 60 per cent and maintaining other precautionary measures of restaurants and cafes remain unchanged.

“The committee reaffirms the importance of adhering to an approved capacity of 60 per cent for restaurants and cafes and maintaining other precautionary measures, to protect the health and safety of everyone within the community,” the committee said. (RA)

READ ON: 49 restaurants, cafes fined for flouting COVID-19 protocols during 3-day Super Sale in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFWs seek IATF’s clarification on difference between vaccinations in PH and abroad

19 mins ago

Rabiya Mateo’s bf confirms break up

59 mins ago

Filipinos hail Japanese minister’s polite gesture during teleconference

1 hour ago

Man from Sharjah arrested after holding wedding party

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button