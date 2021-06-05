17-year-old girl falls to death from her apartment in Sharjah

Sharjah Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl died who fell from the 39th-floor balcony of her apartment.

Police said they were informed about the incident by building security of a high-rise tower in Al Khan corniche 9:15 pm of Thursday.

A team from the the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sent in the scene saw the body of the girl lying on the ground.

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital but pronounced dead after suffering injuries and damage on her skull.

The body has been moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

Buhairah Police Station has launched an investigation to determine whether it was a case of suicide, an accident or whether there was any foul play behind the incident.