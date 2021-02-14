Woman in Sharjah falls from 27th floor

A 32-year-old British national fell from the 27th floor of a building located at the Al Tawoon neighborhood in Sharjah.

Sharjah Police are currently investigating the case of the woman, who is from Asian origins, after their operations received an emergency call regarding the incident around 3:30 am on February 14.

A joint operation among the CID, Crime, Patrol and National Ambulance Departments immediately rushed to the site.

Authorities stated that the woman’s skill had been severely smashed due to the fall. Her body has also been sent to the forensic laboratory to determine the cause of death.

The Al Buhariah police station authorities are now determining if there was foul play involved, if it was accidental or if it’s a case of suicide.