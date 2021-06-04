Latest News

France keen to fund Philippines’ first urban car cable project – Dominguez

The Philippines is in talks with France for the funding of the country’s first urban car cable system, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez confirmed on Friday.

During a meeting between Dominguez and French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz, the French government expressed its keenness to provide financing support for the project through a “highly concessional loan.”

The 4.5 kilometer cable-propelled mass transport system will be built along Santolan-Eastwood-Pasig corridor from Santolan LRT-2 station to Ortigas Avenue.

The project under the Department of Transportation has pending approval from the Investment Coordination Committee.

France provided a grant amounting to 450,000 euros or PHP27 million for a 10-month feasibility study on the project in 2018.

