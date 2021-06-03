PH Embassy in UAE receives pledge of full scholarship grants for 10 deserving Filipino students

Dreams of 10 young Filipinos to continue their studies will soon find fulfillment through scholarship grants for deserving students.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE, led by H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana received a pledge of 10 full scholarship grants from the Abrahamic Business Circle, an association of high-profile individuals around the world who aim to further cooperation through tolerance and business relationships.

Amb. Quintana received the pledge after she delivered her keynote remarks at the group’s conference titled “Shaping the Future of Education”. The students will get scholarships for online degree courses from business schols based in the UK and the US.

Dr. Raphael Nagel, Founder of the Abrahamic Business Circle, shared that the group got inspired by the UAE’s “Abraham Accords” which was the historic agreement signed betweeN the UAE and Israel in September 2020 in the USA.

He furthered that he believes in the talent and competence of Filipinos, basing from his own experience of witnessing their capabilities at work throughout his professional career. The Ambassador noted with appreciation the Circle’s generous commitment, expressing her desire to see education further empower future generations of Filipinos by capitalizing on their innate potential.

In her remarks, Amb. Quintana spoke about the directions that education will take in the near future: a) the shift to technology-enabled distance learning, b) the heightened need for parental involvement in children’s learning process (particularly on imparting values), and c) the importance of instilling critical thinking to combat the rise of fake news and misinformation online.

Amb. Quintana spoke on the Philippine experience and focused on the role of governments worldwide in giving impetus to the trends by providing infrastructure and enabling policies and by ensuring that even the most marginalized sectors will benefit from education to reduce inequality.