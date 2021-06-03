Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos in UAE overcoming pandemic’s challenges – Amb. Quintana

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 56 mins ago

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana said that Filipinos across all seven emirates in the UAE are now leading fruitful lives and have recovered from the past year’s pandemic struggles.

Amb. Quintana personally visited Filipino community groups across all seven emirates to engage with Filipinos from all walks of life, as they shared stories as to how they managed to find ways to pull through perhaps one of the toughest phases in their lifetime as OFWs.

“I am happy to see that my kababayans were able to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and are back to living fruitful lives in the Emirates. Connecting with my kababayans and promoting national pride is a great feeling for any Ambassador,” said Amb. Quintana.

Quintana’s visit covered Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Al Ain in Abu Dhabi, in her personal efforts to commemorate the upcoming celebrations of the Philippine Independence Day.

The Philippine Embassy also thanked the Filipino Social Club and the Bayanihan Council who coordinated the meet-ups.

