Father hangs child from window, gets arrested

An Egyptian man thought hanging his son from the fourth-floor window of their residence would scarily discipline the child, but the police thought otherwise when they arrested him.

The incident took place in Al-Shorouk city in Egypt recently, where the father hung his son out of the window with the help of another man.

However, a neighbor noticed it and video-filmed the whole scene before putting it on social media – following which before the police nabbed the errant parent.

The video shows the crying child being hung out by the two men — before being pulled back to safety — when a neighbor woman saw them and threatened to call the police.

The video went viral on social media with many urging for the parent’s arrest and punishment.

The police authorities have appealed to the public to avoid committing such acts in disciplining their children.