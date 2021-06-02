‘Noon work ban’ to begin in UAE this June 15

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Companies in the UAE whose employees work outdoors will put off their working hours from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm starting June 15.

The Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization has formally announced the implementation of the “Noon Work Ban” which will be in place until September 15.

Authorities stated that this is in line with ensuring the safety of each worker’s health to avoid any occupational hazards, according to reports from Emirates News Agency.

Under the “Noon Time Ban” morning and evening shifts are only allowed a maximum of eight hours.

They stressed that all COVID-19 precautionary measures will continue to be implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Erring companies will be fined AED 5,000 for each worker, with a maximum fine of AED 50,000 for multiple workers during the ban period.

