WATCH: Dubai completes construction of new bus stations at Al Satwa, Oud Metha

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the construction of two model bus stations at Oud Metha and Al Satwa. The stations feature unique designs that form a blend of creative and practical solutions to engineering designs, along with introducing a new concept of mass transit.

“The construction of stations for public bus riders complements RTA’s efforts to upgrade public transport infrastructure to encourage people to use public transit means in their daily movement. The new stations boast contemporary designs that cater to the needs of sustainability and people of determination, yet remain consistent with the identity and shape of RTA’s stations. The role of the new stations goes beyond the prevailing concept of commuting passengers, to encompass integrated services for passengers, offering retail outlets, service points, offices and others,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

Oud Metha Station spans an area of 9640 square metres. It is located in a densely populated area and close to Oud Metha Metro Station, schools, community clubs and offices. The station serves numerous bus routes, including the two routes from Dubai Mall and the International City.

Oud Metha Bus Station comprises a ground floor and three upper floors, in addition to rooftop car parking. The design of the station befits the public transit systems in the area. It has parking spaces for buses, private vehicles and taxis. The average number of riders using the station is expected to reach 10,000 riders per day.

Al Satwa station covers an area of 11,912 square metres and includes a ground floor, upper floor and rooftop parking. The design of the station is tailored to enhance the integration with public transit means in the area. It has a parking space for buses, taxis and private vehicles. Al Satwa Bus Station can accommodate 7800 riders per day, which, in the future, can be increased to 15,000 riders per day. The station has 15 operational parking bays for buses, 14 parking slots for out-of-service buses, and 228 parking spaces for vehicles.

RTA has recently opened four bus stations, including Al Jafiliya, Al Ghubaiba, Etisalat and the Union. Al Ghubaiba Bus Station comprises six buildings with an area of 2,452 square metres and a capacity to serve 15,000 riders per day.