Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Jollibee suspends operations at BGC branch following ‘fried towel’ controversy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Jollibee affirms that it will be conducting a thorough investigation following a viral post of a netizen that reportedly received a ‘fried towel’ instead of a Chickenjoy that she ordered for her son.

In its statement, the company said that it will be temporarily closing down the franchised store at Bonifacio Global City for three days starting June 3.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Netizen horrified upon learning she received ‘fried towel’ instead of ‘fried chicken’

“We are deeply concerned about this matter and have conducted a thorough investigation on the incident. It is unfortunate that deviations from Jollibee’s standard food preparation procedures occurred on the part of certain personnel of the store,” read the statement.

Jollibee furthered that it will thoroughly review the compliance of the said store on its procedures and will retrain the team managing the store to ensure that the incident will never occur again. In addition, it has also sent reminders across all stores to ensure adherence to standard procedures.

“We at Jollibee are committed to take the necessary steps to maintain the trust and loyalty that our customers have given to us throughout the years,” read the statement.

Read Jollibee’s full statement below:

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Approve ako sa amo ko!

3 hours ago

‘Noon work ban’ to begin in UAE this June 15

8 hours ago

KNOW THE LAW: Safety helmets required for e-scooter users in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago

UAE company offers 10-year salary to family of COVID-19 victims

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button