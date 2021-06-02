Jollibee suspends operations at BGC branch following ‘fried towel’ controversy

Jollibee affirms that it will be conducting a thorough investigation following a viral post of a netizen that reportedly received a ‘fried towel’ instead of a Chickenjoy that she ordered for her son.

In its statement, the company said that it will be temporarily closing down the franchised store at Bonifacio Global City for three days starting June 3.

“We are deeply concerned about this matter and have conducted a thorough investigation on the incident. It is unfortunate that deviations from Jollibee’s standard food preparation procedures occurred on the part of certain personnel of the store,” read the statement.

Jollibee furthered that it will thoroughly review the compliance of the said store on its procedures and will retrain the team managing the store to ensure that the incident will never occur again. In addition, it has also sent reminders across all stores to ensure adherence to standard procedures.

“We at Jollibee are committed to take the necessary steps to maintain the trust and loyalty that our customers have given to us throughout the years,” read the statement.

Read Jollibee’s full statement below: