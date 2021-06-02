WATCH: Netizen horrified upon learning she received ‘fried towel’ instead of ‘fried chicken’

A netizen was shocked upon learning that the fried chicken she ordered turned out to be a fried towel.

She shared her frustration on social media about the incident she described as ‘disgusting and embarassing.’

Alique Perez said she ordered a fried chicken from a fast food chain via food delivery Grab for his son.

“Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice,” Alique wrote on her post.

“Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep fried towel,” she added.

The netizen posted photos and videos to back up her claim.

Alique is wondering how the towel ended up in the batter along with the chicken.

“This is really disturbing… How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!? Yung totoo,” she asked.

She lamented about the unhygenic her experience was and the possible contamination from the food being ordered.

Now I can’t even think of the others na kasama while frying this. Having the same oil for how many hours after frying this FRIED TOWEL,” Alique stated.

” The essence of the towel contaminated the oil and the batter from the supplier so how many are affected? We won’t know,” she furthered.

The fast food giant has yet to issue a comment regarding the issue.