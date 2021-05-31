NCR Plus stays under GCQ with restrictions in June

President Rodrigo Duterte announced late Monday night that the ‘National Capital Region Plus’ (Metro Manila and four nearby provinces) will still be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions from June 1 to 30, 2021.

The following are the other provinces and cities that will stay under GCQ until June 30:

Baguio City

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Abra

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Batangas

Quezon Province

Iligan City

Davao City

Lanao del Sur

Cotabato City

Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, a stricter type of lockdown, will be imposed on the following from June 1 to 15:

Apayao

Benguet

Ifugao

City of Santiago

Cagayan

Puerto Princesa City

Iloilo City

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Cagayan de Oro City

Butuan City

Agusan del Sur

The rest of the Philippines will be under modified GCQ.