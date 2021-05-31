Latest News

NCR Plus stays under GCQ with restrictions in June

President Rodrigo Duterte announced late Monday night that the ‘National Capital Region Plus’ (Metro Manila and four nearby provinces) will still be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions from June 1 to 30, 2021.

The following are the other provinces and cities that will stay under GCQ until June 30:
Baguio City
Kalinga
Mountain Province
Abra
Isabela
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
Batangas
Quezon Province
Iligan City
Davao City
Lanao del Sur
Cotabato City

Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, a stricter type of lockdown, will be imposed on the following from June 1 to 15:

Apayao
Benguet
Ifugao
City of Santiago
Cagayan
Puerto Princesa City
Iloilo City
Zamboanga City
Zamboanga Sibugay
Zamboanga del Sur
Zamboanga del Norte
Cagayan de Oro City
Butuan City
Agusan del Sur

The rest of the Philippines will be under modified GCQ.

