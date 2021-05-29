Ajman announces 50% discount on fines

The Ajman Municipality has issued 50% discount on fines dating from 1st January 2008, to May 16, 2021.

The move is under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, urged people concerned to quickly settle their fines to benefit from the discount.

Among the violations included in the scheme are environmental and health violations, littering, and illegal displaying of goods.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the department, explained that the leadership aims to create a motivating environment for investors and provide them with all forms of support, amidst the current conditions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Nuaimi furthered that the department prioritises local businesses, supports successful and distinguished projects, and assists residents and provides them with the best services.

The department seeks to publish clear circulars about the requirements for avoiding fines, he said. (RA)