KNOW THE LAW: AED 400 fine for not allowing other motorists to overtake in fast lane

Motorists driving at slow speeds must use the right lane and those failing to give way in the left lanes to overtaking vehicles will be fined AED 400, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

The police, in their video on social media, highlighted the dangers of not giving way to overtaking vehicles and warned motorists against overtaking other vehicles from the right-hand side. They also advised that motorists should use their indicators while they change lanes and ensure that the road is clear.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED500 fine, six black points for ignoring pedestrians in UAE

Dubai Police had stated earlier this year that refusal to give way to motorists in the fast lane is illegal even if the motorist is driving within the speed limit. In their video, the Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) described the rules of driving in the far left lane and reminded motorists that the lane is only for overtaking and emergency vehicles.

“Always drive in the right lane to ensure smooth traffic on the highway. In case a fast vehicle approaches you from behind, make way even if you’re driving within the speed limit,” The video stated. (AW)

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 fine, 10 black points for ignoring school bus stop signs in UAE