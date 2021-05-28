Man jumps off Ajman bridge after learning he caught COVID-19

A man took his own life by jumping from the top of Al Rawda Bridge in Ajman in front of his wife over fears of losing his job after he caught COVID-19.

He died on the spot and his body was transported by National Ambulance to a hospital.

His spouse said her husband told him to take care of the kids before he pulled over, left the driver’s seat and head to the top of the bridge.

She said the 42-year-old man was worried that he may lose his job at a private company once they learn that he contracted the virus.

The man is wearing a quarantine wristband.

The head of Al Hamidiyah Police Station, Lt Colonel Yahya Khalaf Al Matroushi, said that eyewitnesses informed the Ajman Police Operations Room about the incident.