BREAKING: PH suspends deployment of OFWs to Saudi Arabia

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ordered the suspension of deployment of overseas Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia.

In a memo signed by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration was ordered to temporarily suspend the deployment of OFWs effective immediately and until further notice.

“The Department received reports that departing OFWs are being required by their employers or foreign recruitment agencies to shoulder the cost of the health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and insurance coverage premium upon their entry in the Kingdom,” the memo stated.

DOLE said they will issue another memo on when the resumption of deployment will be.

Recruitment consultant Lito B. Soriano, President of LBS E-Recruitment Solutions, Inc. urged Bello to reconsider the suspension of deployment of OFWs to Saudi Arabia, as this will affect hundreds of departing OFWs for Saudi Arabia this week and in coming weeks.

Soriano said that only the POEA Governing Board or the President of the Philippines can declare a ban or stoppage, not the Secretary.

Attorney Francisco de Guzman questioned the internal memo citing reports “The Department received reports xxx.” Reports from whom? From the POLO? Which POLO? From individual departing OFWs? From NGOs or CSOs? From industry sources? From We-Bulong chat group?.