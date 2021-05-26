Senator Go calls for host-friendly vaccines for OFWs

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) including seafarers should be provided vaccines that are acceptable to their respective countries of destination, according to SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

In his appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and other officials leading the country’s national vaccination program, Sen. Go urged them to view the OFWs’ hesitancy in being vaccinated in the Philippines as other countries required specific vaccine brands – even in the face of proof that vaccines used in the Philippines are safe and effective.”

“We can’t convince them to take the vaccine here if they are afraid that the Philippines vaccine is not acceptable in their host countries,” he stated.

RELATED STORY: Vaccine ‘express lane’ for priority groups pushed

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography had stated these overseas-bound workers must be vaccinated immediately to resume their work abroad.

Noting that majority of the OFWs now needed to return abroad to avoid losing their jobs, he said that they would not be able to wait till they got here a brand of the vaccine that will be declared compliant in their different destination countries.

“If possible, the government must allocate the appropriate vaccine that is acceptable in the OFWs’ countries of destination,” he said, adding “We are about 10 million vaccines to arrive this June. Therefore, any brand appropriate for the condition or need of every sector, such as the OFW, should be allocated properly.”

Assuring the OFWs, he said “Once we have secured the supply and the mechanisms are already in place for distribution of the vaccine you need, just present your passport and other documents as proof of your immediate deployment and that you belong to the A4 category.”

Describing his initial conversation with Secretary Galvez, Go said allocating a select, appropriate or acceptable brand for the OFWs is allowed and is important for not only protecting – not just health — but also their employment and livelihood. “Instead of racing for the vaccines such as Pfizer, let us just give it to those who need it,” he added.

READ ON: Gatchalian pushes for vaccination for general public this June

Meanwhile, OFWs in the provinces have been advised by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) to undergo competency assessment on Domestic Work National Certificate 2 (NC2) in the nearest assessment center in their area to avoid overcrowding in the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila).

Tesda Secretary Isidro Lapeña said Tesda Technology Institutions (TTIs) with accredited assessment centers in Metro Manila are receiving the bulk of applications for domestic work assessment compared to those located in the provinces.

The Domestic Work NC2 Qualification comprises competencies that a person must achieve for cleaning living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, toilets and kitchens; washing and ironing clothes, linen and fabrics; preparing hot and cold meals/food; and providing food and beverage service.

As many as 34 TTIs nationwide offer competency assessment on Domestic Work NC2 through the NCR-located Tesda-Navotas Training Institute in Navotas City, and Tesda Women’s Center and Pasay-Makati District Training and Assessment Center, both in Taguig City. (AW)