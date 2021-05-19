COVID-19 cases decline in Metro Manila, increase in Visayas, Mindanao

The Department of Health (DOH) noted a decline of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and Central Luzon but has observed an uptick of new cases in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“We need to closely monitor Visayas and Mindanao since this is where we’re seeing an increase in cases. It’s not a rapid increase but we’re seeing a rise already,” Dr. Alethea De Guzman, OIC director of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau said in an online briefing.

Cases in the Zamboanga Peninsula rose to 1,500 at the start of May, which was quadruple the number of cases the region had in April.

The health department is also monitoring the rise in cases in Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Bicol Region, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

De Guzman attributed the increase in cases to the lack of compliance in minimum health protocols.

“Cases in Luzon have plateaued and gone down slightly,” added.

The daily reported cases in Metro Manila from May 11 to 17 dropped to 1,417 from the average 5,325 cases during the COVID-19 surge in March.

The country has so far 1,154,388 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Philippine government has administered 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in May.