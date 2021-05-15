NCR to reach herd immunity by November – Galvez

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Saturday said the national government wants to complete the vaccination drive in Metro Manila by November 27.

To achieve this, Galvez said the government plans to inoculate 120,000 people daily in NCR Plus to achieve herd immunity.

“Sa NCR, ang target po natin, nagkaroon kami ng simulation, 120,000 a day.” Galvez told ABS-CBN News.

He noted that the government target is to administer 2 million doses by May and 4 million vaccinations by June.

“July onwards magkakaroon na tayo ng tinatawag na 1M-2M per week na ang ating target,” Galvez furthered.

He added that the vaccine strategy right now is to attain herd immunity in areas with high attack rate such as NCR Plus, Metro Davao and Metro Cebu.

Meanwhile, based on the database of National Task Force against COVID-19, the Philippines has 7,753,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on hand with 2,539,693 of which already administered. (RA)