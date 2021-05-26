ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 120,842 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of May 26

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 120,842 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to May 26, Wednesday stands at 12,415,548 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 125.53 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

