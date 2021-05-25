Latest News

Thousands of Dubai teens roll up sleeves to receive first shot of COVID-19 vax

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo courtesy @DHA_Dubai

Barely one week since the UAE authorities approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, thousands of teenage students in private schools across the emirates have received their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Principals of the schools echoed their staunch belief that the vaccinations would serve to reassure parents about their children attending school and participating in extracurricular activities.

Delhi Private School in Dubai, for example, collaborated with the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention to organize vaccinations at Grand Hyatt Dubai, where they booked slots for more than 2,000 pupils to be vaccinated in the week and 800 had received their first dose last weekend.

Gems Education began its vaccination drive for pupils aged 12 and over, and ensured that over 1,800 of its pupils received the first jab.

According to Elmarie Venter, chief operations and marketing officer at Gems Education, around 42,000 Gems students are eligible for vaccination .

“Gems will continue its work through summer for ensuring schools and community safety and will welcoming 1,600 new teachers in August,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Snow Abu Dhabi now 95% complete

3 mins ago

DOH says less than 1% of recipients report COVID-19 vaccine side effects

11 mins ago

LOOK: First batch of Filipino HSWs arrive in UAE

59 mins ago

COVID-19 4th WAVE: Osaka buckles under looming ‘medical system collapse’

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button