LOOK: ‘Floating house’ in Dubai sells for AED 20M

Floating houses are set to become the new trend in marine dwellings, as UAE-based ship and vessel manufacturing firm Seagate Shipyard recently announced the launch of the first units of its floating sea resort ‘Neptune’, touted as the first “environment-friendly floating house” in the world.

The floating resort was launched at Al Hamra Port in Ras Al Khaimah, and is expected to settle in Jumeirah, Dubai. The first unit of Neptune was bought by Dubai-based businessman Balvinder Sahani, also known as Abu Sabah, for AED 20 million.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Comedian Bearwin Meily in tears after revealing he sold dream house due to pandemic

The 900-square-feet, two-storey floating structure features four bedrooms with attached washrooms, a balcony, glass swimming pool, kitchen, living room, two extra rooms for workers, and ample glass flooring.

These floating units are mobile for movement from place to place through the use of special hydraulic engines and, in conformation with international safety standards, are also equipped with a self-sterilizing system, besides also a smart automated system that operates the house in full. The floating units use solar energy and smart technologies to treat wastewater.

READ ON: UAE to provide AED 2.2B housing loans for Emiratis, waives repayments for retirees, families of deceased citizens

Muhammad Elbahrawy, CEO of Seagate Shipyard, said Dubai’s position — as a major tourist and investment destination, flexible economic policies, and robust infrastructure – had made it the right place to launch this project.

The project is a luxury hotel comprising 156 suites and rooms, and encircled by 12 residential floating boats, Elbahrawy said, adding that the remaining units of the AED 870 million project will be launched in the near future with the project being completed in the first quarter of 2023. (AW)