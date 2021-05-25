WATCH: Comedian Bearwin Meily in tears after revealing he sold dream house due to pandemic

Comedian Bearwin Meily revealed that he had to sell his dream house that he and his family worked hard for, just to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, Meily shared that their struggles began when his TV opportunities dwindled. “Bago pa mag pandemic, hindi na rin naman ako nabibigyan ng chance sa TV. And itong pandemic ito yung pinakamabigat. Yung mga events na raket natin, talagang nawala rin,” said Meily.

He recalled that at the height of his career he managed to buy a dream house for his family, but was forced to make the tough decision to shift from being a homeowner to a renter when they realized they couldn’t pay the monthly amortization any longer.

“Before pandemic nakabili ako ng bahay. Pag wala ka nang aasahan dito, walang industriya, walang trabaho, wala kang ibang lalapitan kung di ang Diyos,” said Meily

He added: “Kahit hindi mo matanggap na ibebenta mo yung bahay mo, ibebenta mo e. Binenta namin yung bahay namin kasi wala kaming pambayad, kesa maremata ng bangko, binenta ko. Awa ng Diyos nakakuha ako (ng pera) pero hindi na kinaya yun para makabili ako ng bahay. Nagre-renta na lang kami ngayon. On the other side, nag-re-rent kami pero hindi kami naghahagilap.”

Meily also tried his hand in politics when he ran as a councilor in Taytay but failed to make the cut.

Today, he shared that he has started his own corn dog business that he hopes to expand to give his family a better future.

“Kumbaga, dati stress na stress ka ngayon when you surrender everything sa Diyos, tanggap mo yung sitwasyon. Na hindi ka na ngarag naghahabol sa bayarin mo kasi wala ka nang malaking babayaran kasi nangungupahan ka na lang,” said Meily.

He shared that while he still tears up when he reminisces about their dream house, his hard work paid off as he continues to provide for his family, particularly for his children.

“Ako naiiyak ako it’s human nature na malungkot ako from the past but where I am right now it’s really a big blessing compared to others. Even seeing my family, my kids growing up. Napapagraduate ko, napapaaral ko sila nang maayos sa hirap sa tiyaga – naghuhugas ako, nagbebenta ako, nagluluto ako, ni kailan hindi nagkulang ang Panginoon sa amin,” said Meily.

Watch the video here: