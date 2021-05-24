Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dela Rosa challenges individuals responsible for PNP-PDEA “misencounter” to ‘have balls’ to admit fault

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Monday said those people in the February “misencounter” between the Philippines National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Commonwealth in Quezon City should “have balls” to admit to their fault.

Dela Rosa who serves as the chairman of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drug said heads must roll and people at fault will be held accountable.

RELATED STORY: Duterte says only NBI should probe PDEA-PNP deadly shootout

“Kung sinuman ang nagkamali dito, sana may bayag tayong humarap at aminin kung sino ang nagkamali, anong pagkakamali. The truth will set us free, huwag tayong matakot sa lalabas sa imbestigasyon na ito,” the lawmaker said.

Bato also added that the recent encounter between police and anti-drug operatives in Fairview in Quezon City reminded the public of the February misencounter which left one PDEA agent and informant killed.

“Just a week ago, another misencounter between the operatives of PDEA and the QCPD, Novaliches Station Drugs Enforcement Unit happened in a mall parking lot. Lumamig na sana itong isyu na ito. Kumalma na sana pero nangyari na naman ito,” dela Rosa said.

READ ON: PDEA, PNP remove ‘mis-encounter’ tag in deadly shootout in Quezon City 

“Bakit nangyari na naman ito? Kung nangyari na naman ito, parang hindi na tayo natuto. Kaya this committee deemed it proper to continue itong nate-tenggang imbestigasyon,” he furthered.

The inquiry was postponed several times after President Duterte deferred the legislative branch to probe the encounter and when PDEA Chief Wilkins Villanueva caught COVID-19. (RA)

