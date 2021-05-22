PH Govt to probe alleged selling of CoVid vaccination slot worth up to Php12,000 per shot

The Philippine Government is investigating the alleged selling of Covid vaccination slots by individuals with connections to local government units (LGUs).

The alleged selling of vaccination slots made rounds on social media.

In an interview with Inquirer, entrepreneur Nina Dizon Cabrera said she encountered an individual offering vaccination slots in the cities of Mandaluyong and San Juan.

Cabrera said each vaccine brands had a designated price, Sinovac is pegged at Php6,000 to Php8,000 per doses, while vaccines developed by Western manufacturers Pfizer and AstraZeneca is sold between Php10,000 and Php12,000 per shot.

A vaccination schedule and booklet will be provided.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered the Philippine National Police to probe the alleged vaccine-for-a fee scheme.

DILG undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the authorities will file charges against individuals behind the scheme.

The local government of Mandaluyong and San Juan denied that such a scheme is happening in their cities.

San Juan City Mayor denied that the local government employees are involved in the selling of vaccination slots adding that the Covid-19 vaccination for the city’s residents is free.

“Whoever is claiming to have a contact within the San Juan City LGU selling our vaccine slots is propagating a scam, which members of the San Juan City Vaccination Team is not part of,” Zamora said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos urged residents to immediately report individuals involved in the scheme.

She also urged residents and non-residents to register for the Mandavaxxx program.

Libre ang ating bakuna. Kahit na slot lang ang ibebenta nila hindi rin sila makakalusot, manloloko lang mga ‘yan. Please, ‘wag silang maniwala, tutok lang sa atin pong mga social media announcements,” Abalos said. (RA)