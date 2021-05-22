DILG vows to enforce full force of law vs people behind ‘vaccine slot for sale’ scheme

The people behind the alleged vaccination slot for sale will face the full force of the law, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) vowed on Saturday said

“We assure the public anyone found to be responsible—kung totoo ngang mga reports na ito—will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya told ABS-CBN News.

“Patong-patong na kaso ang pwede nating isampa sa kanila,” Malaya furthered. “Unang-unang, kung totoong may ganitong modus operandi, na hindi ito scam, definitely theft ito ng mga bakuna ng ating pamahalaan.”

The DILG on Friday ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to prove the reported sale of vaccination slots in the cities of San Juan and Mandaluyong.

“Ito po ay pinag-aaralan na ng Philippine National Police, iniimbestigahan na nila and we will file appropriate charges based on the result of the investigation,” Malaya underscored .

According to a concern citizen from Mandaluyong City, individuals were receiving messages from offering COVID-19 vaccine slots for a fee between 12,000 to P15,000.

The mayors of Mandaluyong and San Juan both denied that such scheme is happening in their cities.

Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos reiterated that COVID -19 vaccination is free in Mandaluyong.

“Libre ang ating bakuna. Kahit na slot lang ang ibebenta nila hindi rin sila makakalusot, manloloko lang mga ‘yan. Please, ‘wag silang maniwala, tutok lang sa atin pong mga social media announcements,” Abalos said.

Abalos added that the city government is implementing strict measures on screening and pre-registrations of residentsbfor the MandaVax program.

“Hindi sila makakakuha ng slot kapag hindi ka natawagan o wala ka sa line list. Pagdating mo pa sa screening siyempre may mga list yan,” she said.

Abalos also urged residents to immediately report such schemes.

Ang ganda ng aming rollout sa vaccination tapos darating ‘yung ganitong balita na merong magbebenta ng slot. Kawawa ‘yung naloloko nila,” she said.

For his part, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said they were aware of the scam but clarified that the San Juan Vaccination Team is not involved in such fraudulent schemes.

“This is a scam to defraud people of money for something that the government is offering for free to its citizens,” he said in a statement.

Zamora also vowed to take action against individuals “claiming to have access to our vaccination program for a fee.” (RA)