Pacquiao ends boxing hiatus, announces next fight with Errol Spence on Aug 21

Senator Manny Pacquiao ended his two-year hiatus in the boxing arena after he announced his upcoming fight with Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21.

According to an ESPN report, the fight is already set but the venue is yet to be determined.

Sean Gibbons, the president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, said the fight was set quickly stressing that Spence was the only opponent for the Filipino senator.

“Many people believe Spence is the best welterweight in the world and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and Pacquiao has never shied away from fighting real fights,” Gibbons said.

Pacquiao’s last fight was in 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman via a split decision to retain the WBA belt he eventually vacated.

Spencer recently won his bout to retain his WBC and IBF belts against Danny Garcia in December.

