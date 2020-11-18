Pacquiao to donate millions of pesos of endorsement fee for typhoon victims

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine boxing icon and Senator Manny Pacquiao revealed that he will be donating the entirety of his endorsement fee from a telecommunications company.

While the senator did not reveal specifics as to the amount of his endorsement fee, reports from PEP.ph state that the senator receives millions of pesos whenever he is named as one of the brand endorsers of a particular product.

“I am given another God-given opportunity to be of help to our kababayans in any way I can. That is why my endorsement fee for this endorsement will go to relief efforts to help our kababayans who were affected by the devastation of Rolly and Ulysses,” said Senator Manny Pacquiao.

The senator expressed his gratitude to the telecommunications company for selecting him as their newest brand endorser and hopes that this gesture would help his fellow Filipinos who have lost their homes and are struggling not only because of the typhoon, but the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

“Ibibigay natin sa mga tao na ‘to ang ating income dito. Ibabalik natin sa taumbayan para naman makatulong ito ng malaki sa ating mga kababayan na naghihirap at nagugutom ngayon at nawalan ng tahanan. Sama-sama tayong babangon, that is my commitment,” said Pacquiao.

