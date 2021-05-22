Alex Eala reaches doubles semis, but falters in singles

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala ensured her place in the semis of her pro doubles debut but lost in the singles event of the women’s $25,000 tournament in Platja D’aro in Spain on Thursday.

The Filipina teen highlighted her doubles win with figures of 6-2, 3-6, 12-10 with her partner Oksana Selekhmeteva over the Russian pair of Vlada Koval and Sofya Lansere. They faceed the Dutch pair of Isabelle Haverlag and Suzan Lamens in the semifinals on Friday.

However, faced with a grueling day of playing both singles and doubles events, the 15-year-old Filipina ran out of luck in the singles event by losing to Irene Burillo Escorihuela, 6-2, 6-4.

Eala had qualified for the main draw of the clay tournament via the junior exempt program, in which the top-ranked juniors players are allotted a number of pro tournament spots within the year.

The Spain tournament is expected to help Eala prepare for the 2021 French Open juniors tournament, where she has been accepted in the main draw. (AW)