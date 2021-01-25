Rafael Nadal congratulates rising Filipino netter

Rising Filipino tennis player Alex Eala turned a lot of heads when she won her first professional title over the weekend.

One of those who took notice of Eala’s stellar feat was tennis superstar Rafael Nadal.

On his Instagram account, Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, posted a picture of the 15-year-old rising star, who came up with a stirring championship run at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W15 Manacor event.

Eala defeated 28-year-old Spaniard Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, to bag her first-ever professional crown.

“Congratulations @alex.eala for this important moment in your career. We are all very happy for you! Keep up the good work and attitude. #vamos,” Nadal wrote on his Instagram account.

Eala has been a scholar at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

The academy’s Instagram account also posted a similar photo of Eala to congratulate her achievement. (CC)