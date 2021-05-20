Latest News

Sharjah to set up largest Safari park outside Africa

The emirate of Sharjah will soon become a sanctuary for hundreds of species of animals with a plan to construct the largest safari park outside Africa late this year or by 2022.

“We’re developing a safari park in Sharjah, which is going to be the biggest outside Africa. The safari park will be located next to Al Dhaid city and it’s going to open by the end of this year or early next year,” Shurooq executive chairman Marwan Al Sarkal said.

The wildlife sanctuary is jointly developed by Shurooq, the Sharjah government, and the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, reported Khaleej Times.

Al Sarkal furthered that Sharjah’s goal is to offer a tourism destination that offers diverse experience to visitors in ecotourism, heritage, historical sightings, wildlife, among others.

“We’ll try to create an ample offering in each sector. We’re not going to focus on things that our neighbouring emirates are doing. We want to complement each other,” Al Sarkal said.

Once completed, Sharjah Safari will house 50,000 animals with various features such as enclosures, natural lake, conference hall, safari visitors camp, rest buildings, cafes and restaurants.

