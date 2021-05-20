Latest News

Emirati woman seeks help from charities to bail husband out of jail

An Emirati woman is seeking the help of philanthropists and charity organizations to help her free her husband from jail.

Her spouse was imprisoned for six months due to a financial case. The court ordered the man to pay a AED25,000 fine for issuing a bouncing check.

The man’s wife Sumaia Ali, an Emirati woman, said they have three children.

“I lost my job during the COVID-19 crisis. I used to work in the canteen of a public school for AEDDhs3,000 to support my family and my husband and meet as much the needs of my children as possible.

“But my husband went to prison half a year ago on account of financial issues and his inability to pay a fine of AED25,000 over a dud check. This exacerbated our suffering and turned the family’s life into a bitter one,” she said.

“I have three children to support alone and I am reluctant to ask people for help. My job and my small salary used to meet many of my living needs but I lost it currently and I have no breadwinner to help me,” she pleaded.

