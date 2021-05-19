UAE to offer third shot for Sinopharm recipients

The UAE announced that it will provide a third shot to recipients of the Chinese vaccine brand Sinopharm as a booster shot.

According to Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector and Director of the Communicable Diseases Department of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the booster shot will be available to recipients who received the vaccine six months ago.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the move is part of the UAE’s “proactive strategy to provide maximum protection for society”.

Al Hosani added that the elderly and those with chronic illnesses will be given priority.

“As part of the state’s proactive strategy to provide maximum protection for society, the door has been opened for the public to receive an additional supportive dose of Sinopharm vaccine for people who have received the vaccine previously and who have completed more than six months on the second dose,” she said.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization granted emergency use approval for Sinopharm.

According to a study done in the UAE, the Chinese vaccine brand was 86% effective against the virus.