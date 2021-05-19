UAE among top 20 nations expats prefer to live in

The UAE is among the top 20 countries for expats to live in 2021 due to high quality of life and the ease of settling in, a survey has highlighted.

The Gulf country, housing around eight million expats, ranks 18th in the group of 20 nations that are popular among foreigners according to the InterNations’ Expat Insider survey.

Two-thirds of expats are comfortable with the local culture, and 69 percent described it as easy to immerse themselves in. Moreover, the UAE scores big on security with nearly 95 percent saying they feel safe here.

Coronavirus has hit the world hard, and a quarter of expats say they have felt the impact of the pandemic on their work, versus 15 percent globally.

But most expats (83 percent) are satisfied with the official communication around COVID-19, and the related regulations designed to keep us all safe.

Overall, Taiwan came out on top as the best place for expats to live, followed by Mexico, Costa Rica, Malaysia and Portugal.

UAE was the third-best expat country in the GCC, followed by Oman (24th overall), Saudi Arabia (42nd overall) and Kuwait (59th overall).

Bahrain took the top spot for the GCC (12th overall), followed by Qatar (17th overall).

A melting pot for various cuisines, good weather through the year (which is best taken advantage of at one of these infinity pools), and lots of family-friendly activities make it an excellent place to work.

A major factor in ease of living is also the convenience to live without speaking the local language – with the UAE ranking first in this category, with 93 percent of respondents saying they can get by without Arabic language knowledge. (AW)