Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 110,123 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of May 19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 110,123 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to May 19, Wednesday stands at 11,704,191 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 118.34 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai blocks entry of counterfeit Vaseline petroleum jelly worth AED 400,000

34 mins ago

Ajman Police set Guinness World Record with longest online human chain

1 hour ago

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 for crowding, filming accident sites in UAE

1 hour ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,348 new cases, total now at 550,029

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button