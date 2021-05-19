PH to deploy around 400 caregivers to Israel amid conflict

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration or POEA said that it’s pushing through with the deployment of around 400 Filipino caregivers to Israel.

The decision comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Gaza in the recent days.

RELATED STORY: No Filipino casualties to date as PH maintains alert level in Israel

POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia said the Israeli government has assured that the caregivers will be deployed to residential areas which are not affected by the violence.

“Mabuti naman na wala pang abiso na hindi itutuloy. Ibig sabihin nito, tuloy ang deployment ng ating mga kababayan na caregivers. Home-based caregivers po ito, mahigit 400 na pupunta sa Israel,” he said in a media forum.

Olalia said that they will monitor the situation of the Filipinos who will be deployed and prepare for repatriation when necessary.

READ ON: Labor attache: Filipinos in Israel, Gaza traumatized over violence, repatriation plans ongoing

The deployment of the caregivers is part of the bilateral labor deal between Philippines and Israel.

The hiring of the second batch of Filipino caregivers will begin this week. Around 500 slots will be up for grabs. (TDT)