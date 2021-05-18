Saudi Arabia to start accepting tourists soon; vaccinated citizens soon to be allowed to travel overseas

Saudi Arabia has announced its plans to reopen its country soon to foreign tourists.

In a Reuters report, a senior tourism official said that the Kingdom has lifted certain quarantine restrictions to foreign travellers.

Saudi Arabia will begin accepting non-citizens arriving from certain countries and who were fully vaccinated against or recently recovered from COVID-19.

The official added that they would no longer be required to quarantine in designated government hotels.

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA). Chief Executive Fahd Hamidaddin said the kingdom would reopen to foreign tourists this year and it will be announced very soon.

Vaccinated Saudis will also be allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year.

Citizens from Saudi have been banned from travelling abroad for more than a year.

The ban was first imposed last March 2020 or during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. (TDT)