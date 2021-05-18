PH records 4,487 new COVID-19 infections

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,487 additional cases of COVID-19 raising the total number of cases in the country to 1,154,338.

Active cases in the Philippines stood at 52,291 or 4.5 percent of the total number of cases.

DOH also listed 6,383 recoveries bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,082,275.

The death toll from coronavirus surged to 19,372 after the agency tallied 110 deaths.

Meanwhile, twenty-four duplicate cases were removed from the total case count.

The health department said 64 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation. (RA)