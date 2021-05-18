Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH records 4,487 new COVID-19 infections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 seconds ago

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,487 additional cases of COVID-19 raising the total number of cases in the country to 1,154,338.

Active cases in the Philippines stood at 52,291 or 4.5 percent of the total number of cases.

RELATED STORY: Duterte cautions Filipinos: Brace for the worst as new COVID-19 variants loom

DOH also listed 6,383 recoveries bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,082,275.

The death toll from coronavirus surged to 19,372 after the agency tallied 110 deaths.

READ ON: ‘Donuts for jabs’: Gordon wants incentive for individuals who will receive Covid-19 jabs

Meanwhile, twenty-four duplicate cases were removed from the total case count.

The health department said 64 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

No definite date yet on resumption of flights in India, other high-risk countries – UAE official

8 mins ago

Saudi Arabia to start accepting tourists soon; vaccinated citizens soon to be allowed to travel overseas

30 mins ago

Abu Dhabi police nab 179 beggars during Ramadan

44 mins ago

Dubai Police receive over 49,000 calls during Eid Al Fitr

53 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button