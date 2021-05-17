‘Donuts for jabs’: Gordon wants incentive for individuals who will receive Covid-19 jabs

Senator Richard Gordon wanted to provide incentives to individuals who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines.

The said incentive, according to Gordon could be a donut or coffee.

“There is hesitation, that’s why I’m saying bigyan natin ng donut…Provide incentives to get vaccinated. One donut if you get a vaccination,” Gordon said during a forum hosted by Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).

The lawmaker said two known donut and coffee brands agreed to his idea but he didn’t discuss further details.

Meanwhile, he proposed to train high school and college graduates as vaccinators to augment and ramp up the vaccination rollout in the country.

“Medics in the Armed Forces can be trained in one week—why not high school and college graduates, with the supervision of medical personnel?” Gordon asked.

He said the herd immunity will be achieved in a span of one and half years if the country will boost the number of vaccinators to inoculate 240,000 Filipinos a day.

Gordon, who also serves as chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, said the country is currently administering 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines daily.

“We have to make sure that we have the manpower who can administer the shots,” he added.

Gordon also expressed his support to the health department’s move to remove vital sign screening prior to vaccination.

The lawmaker reiterated his call to streamline the process of vaccination to expedite the process to avoid overcrowding in vaccination hubs.

The Philippines has administered 2.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. (RA)