Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Public and private schools in the UAE that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum, as well as international schools, will resume classes following the Eid al-Fitr vacation.

School administrations stressed their keenness to carry out their academic plans, in line with pre-set timelines and before the start of end-of-year exams.

RELATED STORY: Parents urged to get their kids vaccinated following MOHAP’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 jab for teens

The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) recently announced that the end of year exams for the 2020-2021 academic year will take place from 8th June to 17th June, 2021 for 4th to 12th grade students, who will also undergo their preparatory exams from 23rd to 27th May, to test their readiness for end of year exams.

Taaleem also pointed out that exam re-sits will be held from 20th to 24th June for students who were not able to sit for exams due to technical issues or absences.

READ ON: UAE to enjoy up to six days of straight holidays in 2021

First to 3rd grade students will be exempt from end of year exams and will be assessed according to their performance by their teachers. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

PH-UAE flight suspension: Here’s how affected travelers can rebook, refund tickets

54 mins ago

Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray cheer Rabiya Mateo after Miss Universe journey

1 hour ago

Jam Magno talk of the town on Twitter after Rabiya’s defeat

2 hours ago

LOOK: Filipinos create funny memes on Miss Universe 2020

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button