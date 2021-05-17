Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 10,000 fine, two year jail time for failure to provide drug test in UAE

The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has clarified that a convicted drug abuser refusing to submit to a drug test shall be sentenced to imprisonment for two years and fined a monetary penalty of not less than AED 10,000.

In a post on its social media accounts, the Public Prosecution said that according to Article 59 ditto 2 of the Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 in respect of combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, this applies to any person convicted for abuse of narcotics and psychotropic substances who refuses to undergo the necessary tests.

The Public Prosecution is publishing these legal tweets to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the public.

