Latest News

Demand for Dubai-bound jets increases to escape Indian COVID-19 crisis

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Indian millionaires and businessmen who are expats in UAE, but currently stranded in their homeland, are swamping jet operators to bring them back to UAE for safety.

The demand increases as India battles surge in COVID-19 infections, reported AFP. An estimated 1.5 million Indians work and live in UAE.

They aim to use an exemption for private business planes that was in effect last year during the first wave of the global crisis.

The UAE implemented flight suspensions to and from India last Sunday, affecting some 300 commercial flights to and from India.

India has 18.5 million infections and more than 201,000 people dead. The country also recorded an average of 3,000 daily deaths this week.

“I am exploring the private jet option. It is a lot of money but if I have no other way of bringing them back, then I will go for it,” T.Patel, a businessman from India told the AFP.

Patel paid $10,500 (AED38,566) to get his parents and niece to Dubai, nearly 20 times the cost of regular tickets.

“I waited for two months and finally hired a private jet for $42,000 (AED154,267), the cost of which was shared by a few equally desperate residents,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE announces 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, 1,803 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

4 hours ago

UAE scoops Guinness World Records for giant flag made with mosaic

5 hours ago
Northern Mindanao Medical Center rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination program with the Sinovac vaccines for healthcare workers, staff as well as uniformed and non-uniformed personnel of the Army's 4th ID Headquarters in Cagayan de Oro City. Photo from CDO Info Office via PNA.

Philippines to begin mass vaccination by August or September

5 hours ago

Palace defends Duterte’s ‘utang na loob’ with China remarks

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button