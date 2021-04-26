Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Parlade apologizes for calling senators stupid

National task force against communist insurgency spokesperson Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr. on Monday said he was sorry for calling some senators who want to defund their task force “stupid.”

This came following the gag order issued to him and fellow NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy for red-tagging organizers of community pantries.

Parlade said he is willing to reach out to senators to discuss issues against the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“Yes, I’d like to reach out to our senators, huwag namang ganyanin nila ang Armed Forces, huwag naman nilang ganyanin ang mga spokesperson,” he said in a radio interview.

Parlade bared they are do not receive additional pay for their work at NTF-ELCAC.

“Wala kaming pisong duling na natatangap sa NTF-ELCAC,” he said.

Parlade made the ‘stupid’ remark in response to senators who are pushing to defund the NTF-ELCAC and to reallocate its Php19 billion budget to government’s pandemic response.

Senator Franklin Drilon called Parlade disrespectful and foul-mouthed.

He also said that Parlade must step down to avoid further damage to NTF-ELCAC.

Meanwhile more senators are backing the resolution that aims to censure Parlade. (RA)

