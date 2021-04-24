Man jailed for killing, eating his mother in Spain

A Spanish man is being tried in court for murdering and dismembering her mother into pieces.

Alberto Sánchez Gómez, 28 was arrested in February 2019 for killing his mother, cutting it into pieces l, which then stored in a lunch box.

He allegedly eats part of his mother’s body for fifteen days, local report said.

“The dog and I have been eating it little by little,” he told authorities who went to house located near the Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain.

Investigators said they found parts of the victim’s body in Tupperware containers that the suspect stored in his refrigerator along with the mother’s bones in drawers in her apartment.

In a court trial on Wednesday, he admitted the heinous crime claiming that he hear voices telling him to kill his mother.

He alleged strangled his mother and dragged her body in the bedroom where he used “carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives” to cut her into pieces.

Sànchez Gómez underwent a psychiatric examination, information that will be presented during the trial.

The Spanish Cannibal faces a sentence ranging from 15 years to life in prison.

However, the prosecution is asking for the defendant for 15 years and 5 months imprisonment and a compensation of 90,000 euros for his older brother. (RA)