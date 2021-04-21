Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan triggers public uproar

A woman brutally murdered in Kuwait on Tuesday has sparked outrage on social media.

The victim was stabbed to death and her body was left at the door of a hospital by her killer. This prompted calls for stricter laws against killers.

The woman had reportedly filed a case months earlier against the man who killed her after the victim’s family refused the man’s marriage proposal.

The suspect who was arrested but later on released on bail. He kidnapped the woman with her children in the car and then stabbed her to death in the city of Sabah al-Salem.

The man went to the hospital and left her body and her children at the hospital’s entrance.

Social media users identified the man as Fahad Subhi Mohammed, a 30-year-old naturalized citizen, born to a Kuwaiti mother.

A viral video showed the victim’s mother and sister crying as they discover the body of the victim and blamed the authorities for ignoring her pleas.

“This is what we got after we told you he was going to murder her. And he killed my sister!” the sister said.

The suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime.

“A Kuwaiti woman & lawyer sued a man because he was harassing her sister trying to force her into marriage, threatening to kill her. He was arrested & released on bail. Once free, he murdered the woman, stabbed her dozens of times & left her body outside a hospital,” a Twitter user said.

“It hurts me to say that women are not safe in Kuwait. The laws barely offer or don’t even offer any protection for women and women are harassed & murdered every single day. This isn’t acceptable and we shouldn’t do nothing about this,” another netizen added. (TDT)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

