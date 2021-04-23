Italian employee accused of skipping work in a hospital for 15 years

A hospital employee has been accused of not going to work for 15 years, but is still receiving salary.

In a BBC report, the man allegedly stopped showing up to work at the Ciaccio hospital in the southern city of Catanzaro in 2005.

The man is now under investigation for fraud, extortion and abuse of office, according to Italian news agency Ansa reports.

The man received some €538,000 ((PHP31.4 million) in total, despite not turning up to the hospital for work.

Authorities have arrested the man after conducting a thorough investigation.

The man passed his civil service exam in 2005 and got a post in the hospital. After he started not to show up for work, he threatened his superior and said that he will file disciplinary report against him.

The manager retired and his absence went unnoticed by the human resources department for years.

Six managers from the hospital are also under probe for their connection and alleged involvement in the man’s absenteeism.